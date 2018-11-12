Tucker’s Guest: Those Who Don’t Like Nationalism ‘Aren’t Necessarily Proud Of The Country’

A guest on Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night explained why nationalism is vital to the success of a country in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of President Donald Trump.

Trump spent the weekend in Europe commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.

Macron took a clear shot at Trump during his speech when he condemned “nationalism.” He said, “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism.”

The pointed remarks were in response to Trump labeling himself a “nationalist” during a rally in Texas last month.

WATCH:

When asked what nationalism is, Professor Nicholas Giordano stated, “Nationalism is important because it’s what links us together as a country. We are a nation state. And so when you’re looking at the concept of nationalism, it’s the acceptance of the American creed. The tenets of the American creed. As well as it helps us to motivate us to help our country. Nationalism is one of the most important concepts out there. Macron is just wrong, it’s as simple as that.”

“I mean, the knock against nationalism is that there’s something racially exclusive or racist about it. Is it inherently a racial creed? Does it have anything to do with race?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: What Macron Just Said About The American Military Made The Whole Room Stand Up And Cheer)

“No, it doesn’t. What nationalism does, it fosters Democratic consciousness. That’s an important point that people get wrong. We have a stake in the system. We have legitimate authority over the system as people of the United States. Prior to nationalism, loyalty was to one leader. Now it’s to the country as a whole and nationalism forces patriotism,” Giordano responded.

Carlson asked, “It’s so nicely put what you just said. Now that you say it, it’s such an obvious point. Why would there be such a loud caucus against nationalism? Against national unity?”

“I think there’s two things going on. When you look at someone like President Macron of France, I think he likes the idea of transnationalism. Trying to replace nationalism with this regional nationalism,” Giordano pointed out. “If we look at the United States, the people that say that nationalism is a bad thing or nationalism is racist, I think they just aren’t necessarily proud of the country that the United States is. They’re focused on all the bad that the United States has done.”

Follow Mike on Twitter