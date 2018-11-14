Stan Lee Has A Message For Fans In One Of His Final Interviews

In one of Stan Lee’s final interviews, he had nothing except praise for his fans in a clip shared Wednesday following news of his death Monday. He was 95.

“So many wonderful moments with Stan [Lee] came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him,” a message on the late Marvel comics co-creator’s Twitter account read, along with a video. (RELATED: The Governator Gets Animated: Comic Legend Stan Lee Creates Schwarzenegger Cartoon)

“It’s an equal love fest because I love my fans,” Lee explained. “I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here and I’m thinking, ‘What’s it all about?’ And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something.”

“And I realize, it’s so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you,” he added. “And that’s the reason I care so much about the fans because they just — they make me feel so great. And there’s something, if you think about it, that is wonderful about somebody caring about you — as I care about them — whom you’ve never met.”

“Who may live in another part of the world,” Lee continued. “But they care and you have something in common. And occasionally you contact each other. And this business of fans I think is terrific, and I love them all.”

The Marvel comics publisher made headlines earlier this week when his daughter J.C. told TMZ that her father had been rushed to the hospital from his Hollywood Hills home where he was later pronounced dead.

There has been word yet on the cause of death or what lead to the medical emergency.

In February, the comic book legend revealed that the reason they hadn’t seen him at several Marvel Cinematic Universe events was due to him getting pneumonia.

“I haven’t been in touch with you lately. I had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting,” Lee shared. “I want you all to know I’m thinking of you, of course I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm. I miss all the notes and the photos and all the emails I used to get. … And I want you to know that I still love you all.”