Celebrate Meg Ryan’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots

It’s Meg Ryan’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 57-year-old icon's day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Fairfield, Connecticut, the "French Kiss" star got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1981 when she landed a part in George Cukor's last movie, "Rich and Famous."

Soon she was getting auditions and landed a part on the popular CBS soap opera "As The World Turns" in 1982, where she remained for the next two years playing the lovable Betsy. Then in 1984 she moved out to Hollywood where she eventually landed a role in the 1986 hit "Top Gun" alongside Tom Cruise.

The opportunity gave her great exposure and in 1989 she scored the female lead role in the romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" alongside Billy Crystal. The role made her a world-wide celebrity. And the rest, as they say, is history.

During her career, she's been in dozens of movies and is probably best known for the romantic comedies she's done alongside Tom Hanks, like "Joe Versus The Volcano" in 1990 and "Sleepless in Seattle" in 1993. Those films will forever go down as some of the great rom-coms of the 21st century.

Recently, the “You’ve Got Mail” actress made headlines when she announced that she and rocker John Mellencamp were engaged.

Here’s to hoping the next year is filled with many more wonderful surprises. Happy Birthday, Meg!