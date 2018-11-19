Report: Broward County’s Brenda Snipes Resigns

Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes reportedly submitted her resignation on Sunday, just hours after Florida’s election recounts had been finalized.

“It is true. She did send it,” Burnadette Norris-Weeks stated, an attorney who works as counsel to the Supervisor of Elections Office, according to the Sun Sentinel. Norris-Weeks also claimed to have seen Snipes resignation letter and said it cited a desire to spend more time with her family as the reason for her resignation. (RELATED: Media Dismisses Florida Election Misconduct As Conservative Conspiracy Theory)

Snipes has faced heavy scrutiny for her handling of the midterm elections that took place nearly two weeks ago, even though the results in Florida were only finalized Sunday. The Florida Senate race was called for Republican Rick Scott on election night. But, election officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties were still adding votes, which is a violation of Florida reporting law. In the days following the election, she defied a judge’s orders and then allegedly mixed up illegal ballots with good ones, which she later refuted.

Many conservatives pointed out Snipes’ murky history, if not illegal acts, on the job and called for her to be removed from her position. (RELATED: Rubio Warns: Dems Are Actively Trying To Steal The Florida Election)

“You look at her past, she’s a disaster,” President Donald Trump said to The Daily Caller last week.

“Even with me. I won Florida and — you remember? That area, Broward, didn’t come in,” Trump said of Broward County and Snipes. “You can only put in so many votes, although she may change that system.”

Snipes was originally appointed to the position back in 2003 by then-Gov. Jeb Bush. The former governor called for her to be “removed from office” last week.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” he tweeted.

There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 12, 2018

Republican Gov. Rick Scott defeated Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson in the Florida Senate race. Nelson finally conceded Sunday after both a machine and hand recount. Former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis also defeated Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum on Saturday after the race went to a recount.

Follow Mike on Twitter