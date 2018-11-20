CNN’s Chris Cillizza Lectures About Migrant Caravan And Ends Up Getting It Totally Wrong

CNN’s Chris Cillizza did a video explainer about the migrant caravan heading to the United States from Central America. From the migrants’ intentions once they arrive at the U.S. border to the process of seeking asylum, he left out a few important details.

The video was posted on CNN’s youtube page on October 25 before the caravan made it to Tijuana near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cilliza’s predications and analysis were way off. Lets just say his video didn’t age well at all.(RELATED: Border Patrol Union Chief Breaks Down The Loopholes Illegal Immigrants Are Taking Advantage Of To Stay In The U.S. )

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

