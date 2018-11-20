Tom Steyer Publishes ‘Resources To Help You Talk About Impeachment’ For Thanksgiving Conversations

Left-wing billionaire donor Tom Steyer published a guide for people to navigate the topic of impeaching President Donald Trump at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The guide was published on Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” website. The page is titled, “Resources To Help You Talk About Impeachment,” and it laid out a “collection of articles, videos, tweets, and other facts to keep on hand so you’re ready to educate about impeachment on Thanksgiving.”

Steyer’s guide includes this video, which cites the emoluments clause as justification for impeachment:

The guide includes a comparison chart between Trump and President Richard Nixon. The chart is described as, “Trump and Nixon’s impeachable offenses are eerily similar.” It also includes links to tweets by “@need2impeach” the account linked to Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” website. It also links to a New York Times op-ed written by Steyer, as well as other articles on this site. (RELATED: Tom Steyer Says The Mail Bomber Is Partly Why Americans Should Vote For Democrats)

Steyer previously spent $10 million promoting the idea of impeaching Trump and has spent $120 million overall to boost Democrats prior to the midterm elections.

The left-wing billionaire is considered a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

