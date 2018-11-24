Pelosi Writes Letter To Dem Colleagues Urging Whole Party To Vote For Same Speaker

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to her Democratic colleagues in Congress Friday, asking for the entire party to get behind one member for House speaker before they vote.

Democrats took back the House in the Nov. 6 midterm elections, and now need to select who will lead their party as the next speaker. Pelosi has pushed to reclaim the seat, despite pushback from nearly 20 Democratic members in the House.

“Respectful of the views of all Members, I request that we all support the nominee of our Caucus for Speaker on the Floor of the House. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” Pelosi wrote in the letter, obtained by Politico.

The letter comes days after a poll released Wednesday showed Democratic voters heavily prefer Pelosi as speaker over another representative. (RELATED: Democrat Voters Want Pelosi As Speaker – And It’s Not Even Close)

Democrats will vote for the speaker in December. Whoever receives the most votes will then be the next speaker of the House when the 116th congress convenes on Jan. 3.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.