Tim Tebow Invites Miss Universe Girlfriend To Spend Holiday With Family

Tim Tebow invited his girlfriend, 2017 Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters to spend the Thanksgiving with his family. So, could things be getting serious?

The 31-year-old former National Football League player and the 23-year-old South African beauty have been dating for a while and definitely kicked thing up a notch in their relationship after he brought the model home for the holiday, according to TMZ Monday.

Several pictures from the gathering have surfaced on both of their social media accounts. In one of the posts, the beauty pageant winner captioned the snap, “My first American style Thanksgiving with the sweetest family. Grateful for an incredible year and everyone I got to share it with. #Thanksgiving.” (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

The New York Mets outfielder wrote next to his post, “Truly thankful for everything God has let me be a part of this year. Family. Friends. @demileighnp.”

The couple has been going public more and more lately about their relationship. In August, the Miss Universe winner wished the former Heisman Trophy winner a “happy birthday.”

“Birthday Timmy You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever,” the model captioned her post, along with a photo of the two embracing.

A month later, the pair were spotted out and about in New York City together.

Tebow first admitted the two were an item back in July.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” the professional baseball player shared with ESPN.