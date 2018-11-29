Todd Imagines How Different The U.S. Would Be If Hillary Won

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd took a minute during “Meet The Press” on Thursday to discuss how different the U.S. would be had Hillary Clinton won the presidential election in 2016.

Todd introduced the topic by citing the new charges against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, which were announced Thursday morning. Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to court filings released after Cohen’s plea. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Charge In Mueller Probe)

WATCH:

“How different would things be if Donald Trump lost the presidential election? In fact, lots of people would probably be happy today. Let me go through a list. Donald Trump would be happy. He could have built his Moscow tower with his bestie Vladimir Putin and no one would’ve cared,” Todd began. “Michael Cohen would be happy, he’d still be Mr. Trump’s right-hand guy. Paul Manafort would be happy, he could be living in luxury anywhere around the world, sitting at a bar, not behind bars. Melania Trump, my guess is she would be happy, she could be living in New York still. And guess what, she really wouldn’t have to care, would she?”

He continued, “Republicans, they could be happy, they likely would have won 40 seats in the midterms and they might have a 60 seat majority in the Senate. Conservatives would be happy, those bigger Republican majorities could come in handy for them, in impeachment proceedings against President Hillary Clinton. Roger Stone and Bill O’Reilly would be happy, they’d be the big stars on Trump’s Max TV.”

“Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Scott Pruitt, Tom Price and many others would probably be happier than they are today. They’d still have their reputation intact. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, John Kasich, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse and who knows who else would be happy, because they’d be planning their next runs for president. And finally, there’s former FBI Director James Comey, he would be — no, he would still be at the FBI — no, strike that, I still think James Comey would’ve been fired,” Todd concluded.

