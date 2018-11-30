Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Anger And Rage’ May Lead To Impeachment

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told students Thursday that Democrats might move to impeach President Donald Trump now that “some of the angriest voices on the left” have been elected to the House of Representatives.

“Today is a deeply divided time. There’s an anger. There’s a rage that I think isn’t healthy,” Cruz said during a speech at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. “I think it isn’t good for our country that the anger that we’re seeing — we saw it in this last election and we’ll see it in 2020 — that anger and rage tearing us apart corrodes our democracy.”

Cruz expressed similar sentiments in November, warning that Democrats’ anger will drive them to the polls, especially in Texas. On the weekend before the midterm election, he cautioned that their anger is so mobilizing that “they’ll crawl over broken glass” in order to try to vote Republicans out. (RELATED: After Endorsing O’Rourke, Texas Newspaper Joins Ted Cruz In Calling For Beto To Answer Questions)

“How it plays out in the next two years? I don’t know,” the Texas senator continued Thursday. “We had an election where both sides were happy at some of the results. Democrats were hoping for a giant blue wave, some Republicans were hoping for a giant red wave, and we ended up with a little bit of both.”

The 2018 midterm elections resulted in a political split between the two legislative chambers. Republicans gained two seats in the Senate for a total of 53 seats, while Democrats flipped 43 seats in the House of Representatives for a net gain of an even 40 seats.

“I think what that’s likely to yield for the next two years is a deeply divided and, sadly I fear, even paralyzed Congress,” said Cruz. “In the House, I think Democrats have unleashed some of the angriest voices on the left.”

“I think we’re going to see two years of investigations of subpoenas, and we may well see impeachment,” Cruz continued. “I think that anger and rage is going to have to burn out some more before we can come together and enact major legislative reforms like we should be doing.”

