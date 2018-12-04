Students Join Anti-Macron Protests By Lighting Fires And Turning Over Cars

French students are flipping over cars, looting shops and setting buildings on fire after joining protests and riots across the country over a proposed carbon tax, reported ABC News.

French President Emmanuel Macron temporarily suspended the carbon tax proposal Tuesday. The “yellow vest” protesters, named after the neon yellow vests they wear, called offtalks with Macron’s administration Monday citing “security concerns” after being threatened by some within their own ranks. (RELATED: Here’s How A Proposed Climate Tax Led To France’s Biggest Riots In Years)

WATCH:

Students in France overturned cars, lit buildings on fire and looted shops, part of ongoing protests against living costs. France’s prime minister said the government will suspend the fuel tax increase for six months due to the protests. https://t.co/zAc7YdbjNz pic.twitter.com/j6vIYSqGDt — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2018

The yellow vest protest is the longest lasting demonstration in the country since 1968. The riots began over carbon taxes that would have risen the price of gas and diesel and grew to encompass much of Macron’s agenda. Some protesters called for the president’s resignation.

“No tax warrants putting the unity of the nation in danger,” Prime Minister Édouard Philippe told reporters. “One would have to be deaf and blind not to see or hear the anger.”

The French populist rebellion against carbon taxes comes as the United Nations holds the Conference of the Parties over climate change in Poland the week of Dec. 3. The UN endorsed carbon taxes twice as high as those proposed by Macron in order to combat climate change.

