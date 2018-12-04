Ned Ryun Predicts ‘Violence In the Streets’ From Illegal Immigration And Mass Automation

Political strategist Ned Ryun said a large influx of illegal immigrants will eventually collide with mass automation and create “violence in the streets.”

The cost of illegal immigration has become an unbearable burden on the American taxpayer and is the result of an “unholy alliance” between both major political parties, Ryun said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“116 billion a year is what it cost the American taxpayers. When you throw in all the costs for the illegals — immigration, hospital, welfare programs — I’ve seen estimates up to 134 billion as well,” Ryun said. “It’s time for us to actually take a hard look. What are we actually doing about it? … We have gotten to this point because of unholy alliance between Democrats and Republicans.”

Ryun said advocates of illegal immigration are insisting on a humane approach for migrants but are forgetting about the humanity of everyday Americans. (RELATED: Most Migrants Aren’t Truly Seeking Asylum And Should Take Refuge In Panama, Says Dan Bongino)

WATCH:

“People are talking about, ‘We have to keep accepting these immigrants coming to our southern border for humanity’s sake, for moral reasons.’ What about the humanity’s sake of the American taxpayer?” he continued. “What about the humanity’s sake of my children and my children’s children? Because when we think about the economic future of what we’re looking at, it gets pretty grim.”

Ryun said automation will leave low skilled immigrants unemployed and will force the U.S. to accept millions of new beneficiaries onto its social welfare programs.

“The question that people aren’t asking and I think they need to start asking is, if we continue to bring in a lot of low skilled and unskilled laborers — a lot of whom are coming illegally — what happens when mass automation hits and all of those low skilled or unskilled workers get thrown out of work?” he said. “You’re either going to have violence and rioting in the streets or we’re going to have to put them on our social welfare system, which are already failing.”

“And the only way those get funded is we get to pay even greater taxes — life crushing draconian taxes to fund those social welfare programs,” he added.

