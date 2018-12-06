Detroit Lions Reveal Some Awful News About Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions star quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently struggling with a back injury.

ProFootballTalk reported the following Wednesday night:

As the Lions prepare for a trip to Arizona and a game that should be considerably easier than recent losses to the Bears and Rams, the starting quarterback is dealing with an injury. Wednesday’s practice report reveals that Matthew Stafford has a back injury. Stafford would have been limited in practice, if the Lions had conducted a full practice. They conducted a walk-through practice, however.

Why? Why do bad things happen to such great people? The Lions won’t win a single game the rest of the season if Stafford isn’t healthy. I’m not kidding. If we have to take the field with anybody other than him under center, then we’re in big trouble. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

The man is the heart and soul of the team, and yet, the line has allowed him to get crushed all season. That doesn’t seem too smart at all. It really was only a matter of time before he got banged up to a point that he’d end up on the injury report.

It might officially be time to smash the panic button if you’re a Lions fan like myself. Our season has gone down the drain, we only have four wins on the entire year and now our quarterback might be out. It’s a doomsday scenario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 18, 2018 at 8:31am PST

I’m praying my quarterback with a golden arm is able to get back sooner than later. However, if being a Detroit Lions fan has taught me anything, it’s that I should always expect the worst possible outcome.

The football gods will probably end up sidelining Stafford for the rest of the season, and we’ll finish 4-12. What an absolute disaster of a situation and year.

