‘Prisoner Exchange’ Takes Trash Talk To The Next Level At Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy game kicked off Saturday with one of the long-standing traditions known as the “prisoner exchange” — and as usual, the academies used their “prisoners” to send a message from the field.

The prisoners are actually just exchange students who have spent a semester studying at their sister academy, but every year before kickoff, they are returned to their own side during a brief ceremony that takes place at midfield.

This year’s message from the Army side was simple: “3-PEAT.” After a long drought, West Point has prevailed in the epic rivalry for the last two years — and they’d certainly like to see that streak continue. (RELATED: Army’s Football Uniforms For The Army Navy Game Are Sick)

Before the start of the @ArmyNavyGame, the exchange students spending the semester at the Naval Academy and West Point were traded back to their academy during the prisoner exchange. Read more about it here: https://t.co/RbjV49x1vb pic.twitter.com/1ixmZKuvAi — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) December 8, 2018

Annapolis responded with its own message: “DECK ‘EM”

Last year’s messages were “REVENGE” from the Naval Academy and “REPEAT” from West Point.

Follow Virginia on Twitter