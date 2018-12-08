‘Prisoner Exchange’ Takes Trash Talk To The Next Level At Army-Navy Game
The Army-Navy game kicked off Saturday with one of the long-standing traditions known as the “prisoner exchange” — and as usual, the academies used their “prisoners” to send a message from the field.
The prisoners are actually just exchange students who have spent a semester studying at their sister academy, but every year before kickoff, they are returned to their own side during a brief ceremony that takes place at midfield.
This year’s message from the Army side was simple: “3-PEAT.” After a long drought, West Point has prevailed in the epic rivalry for the last two years — and they’d certainly like to see that streak continue. (RELATED: Army’s Football Uniforms For The Army Navy Game Are Sick)
Annapolis responded with its own message: “DECK ‘EM”
Last year’s messages were “REVENGE” from the Naval Academy and “REPEAT” from West Point.
