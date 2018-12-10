Time Magazine Gets Other Suggestions For ‘Person Of The Year’ Honor

After Time Magazine announced their finalists for Person of the Year on Monday, many decided to suggest other options for the news outlet to consider.

The winner will be announced Tuesday morning and the magazine shared the ten people or groups that are still in consideration. They are: President Donald Trump, families that were separated at the border, Russian president Vladimir Putin, special counsel Robert Mueller, Ryan Coogler (Director of Black Panther), Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, the March for our Lives activists, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Meghan Markle.

Time magazine received some backlash after this list was released. (RELATED: Time Magazine Announces Shortlist For Person Of The Year)

The Today Show did a poll on Twitter to see who their audience thought was deserving of the award and the top three were the Thai cave divers that rescued the stranded children, the planet Earth and Bangtan Boys, a South Korean boy band.

Caleb Hull, the Director of Content at Targeted Victory, tweeted his own suggestions: Sully, fthe late President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, James Shaw Jr., the man who rushed a shooter inside a Waffle House restaurant, and Peter Wang, one of the 17 people that were murdered during the Parkland shooting. Wang died as he tried to save his classmates; he had planned on joining the military.

Marine veteran and double amputee Johnny Joey Jones suggested that if Christian Blasey Ford was considered for the award, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be as well.

Another name that was thrown out by “The Middle” actress Patricia Heaton was Gary Sinise.

Hey @TIME , why isn’t @GarySinise ever on the Person of the Year list? Hey @TheAcademy , why isn’t he ever picked for the #jeanhersholt humanitarian award? He raises $30M a year to build homes for wounded vets along with his #goldstarfamily support. Retweet! https://t.co/pj7BGEN7Ds — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 10, 2018

Last year, Time gave the honor to “The Silence Breakers,” a label they gave to the women who spoke up about sexual harassment, which led to the #MeToo movement.

