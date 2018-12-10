Which Democrat Should Trump Want To Run Against In 2020?

WATCH:

Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway Campaign and a former liberal, revealed the Democratic candidates he most wants President Donald Trump to go up against in 2020.

One of the options Straka hoped for was former Vice President Joe Biden. Just last week, Biden declared himself “the most qualified person in the country to be president.” He was also the top choice to represent the Democratic Party in a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll last month.

He also recommended two other potential candidates who have made headlines in recent months — Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Harris made headlines by suggesting others view ICE and the KKK similarly. Booker, who famously referred to himself as “Spartacus” during the Kavanaugh hearings, gained notoriety and the nickname after saying he was breaking the rules by releasing Kavanaugh-related document despite them having been cleared for the public.

Straka also brought up Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. As he notes, Warren’s chances took a significant hit when she released a DNA test that said she’s 1/1024 Native American in an attempt to prove that she does have Native American ancestry.

His final suggestion is Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz last month. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb On Live MSNBC Broadcast)

