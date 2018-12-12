Why We Need The 2nd Amendment

There have been many examples in the news of gun owners pulling their weapons in acts of self defense against robbers and home invaders.

Here is a compilation video of footage showing gun owners defending their homes, families, and places of business. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Two Cleveland barbers acted in self defense in 2016 during a robbery attempt.

“I got the 12 gauge and proceeded to walk back to the bedroom with my son,” a young mother in Oklahoma who would have been the victim of a 2012 home break in told local news. “I was going to have to choose him or my son and it wasn’t going to be my son, so I did what I had to do.”

