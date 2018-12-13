Here’s What Happens With Kyler Murray’s MLB Contract If He Goes To The NFL

Heisman Trophy winner and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray will have to fork over a bunch of cash if he chooses the NFL over baseball.

According to Jon Morosi, Murray’s contract with the Oakland A’s would require the superstar athlete to “forgo/repay a very large portion of his signing bonus if he opts to play in the NFL.”

For those of you who wonder, Murray’s signing bonus was for more than $4 million. According to ProFootballTalk, he’ll pretty much have to be a first-round selection in the NFL draft in order to make enough guaranteed money to make football a more appealing option. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Wins The Heisman Trophy)

It seemed like Murray to the A’s was a done deal after he won the Heisman. Even his own agent was all in on the plan.

Well, it turns out that might not actually be the case. If Murray isn’t a top draft pick in the NFL, I do think baseball is by far his best option.

However, what if he turns out to be a top 10 or top 15 selection? Then, there’s more money on the table for him if he keeps slinging footballs.

If I had to guess, I still think Murray is bound for the MLB and a future in baseball. It’s easier on the body and he already has his money in the bank.

However, things are going to get very interesting if a team takes a chance on him in the first round. It’s going to get real interesting for sure.

