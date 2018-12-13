Melania Speaks Out About Media Treatment Of Son, Barron — ‘It Does Make Me Angry’

Melania Trump spoke out about the anger she feels when the media publishes inaccurate stories about her son, Barron.

The first lady’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the second part of which aired Thursday night.

“Even your young son has been brought into this at times,” said Hannity, referring to the media’s propensity for “fake news” about the Trump family and administration. “That doesn’t — that would make me angry. Does that make you angry?” (RELATED: MELANIA OPENS UP ABOUT RAISING BARRON, ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN: ‘SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO FIGHT BACK’)

“It does make me angry,” said Melania. “Because children should be off limits, and I protect him and I want to give him … normal life as possible. This is not normal life. But I like to protect him and give him the childhood that he deserves.”

“He’s very happy,” said the first lady, responding to Hannity’s comments about Barron being a “respectful, happy kid.” “He’s very happy. He’s strong, he’s tough. He’s enjoying life in Washington.”

When asked if he was more like the president, the “outward fighter,” or his mother, Melania said he has “both qualities.”

“He has a soft, beautiful heart, but he’s a fighter too, and he’s very strong,” she said.

