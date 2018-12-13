Tucker Carlson Points Out Elitist Hypocrisy On Climate Change And Private Jets

Fox News host Tucker Carlson used a Daily Caller News Foundation report to discuss an apparent hypocrisy among big businesses and individuals who support the Paris Climate Accord but aren’t willing to say goodbye to their private jets.

“You’ve been told many times if you watch TV that America needs to join the Paris Climate Accord immediately, pulling out of it was immoral, and to do your part to fight global climate change, you need to accept burdensome taxes on the energy you use,” Carlson said Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“But what about the people claiming you need to do this? Are they willing to pay their share?”

TheDCNF asked 31 businesses, foundations and individuals who advocate for action against climate change if they’d support banning private jets, which Carlson deemed “a very simple question.”

Only two responded to TheDCNF’s inquiries, while entities such as Facebook, Google, Apple and former vice president and father of climate activism, Al Gore, were silent. (RELATED: Exclusive: TheDCNF Asked Paris Climate Accord Backers If They’d Support Banning Private Jets. Most Didn’t Respond)

“Mark Zuckerberg spent more than a million dollars flying private over the past couple of years. His company didn’t even bother to respond,” Carlson said. “Neither did Google or Apple, or Al Gore, who by the way, flies private all the time.”

WATCH:

The main goal of the Paris Agreement, as it is otherwise known, is to keep projected global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. To do so, emissions would need to fall drastically around the world.

TheDCNF reached out to other individuals who claim to be committed to the Paris Agreement and reducing the world’s ecological footprint but also often use private jets, like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“These are deeply moral people [TheDCNF] asked, [who] care in a way that you never will because you are too shallow,” Carlson quipped.

“You, meanwhile, are sinful for driving an SUV to pick up your kids at hockey practice. Just so you know.”

Follow Hanna on Twitter

Email tips to hanna@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.