Protesters Dance From WH To Stephen Miller’s House To Show Solidarity With Migrants

A group of dancing protesters began at the White House and marched to Stephen Miller’s home on Wednesday to demonstrate their solidarity with the migrant caravan.

The march was planned by “Werk For Peace,” an organization that “is a queer and trans grassroots movement that uses all forms of dance to promote peace.”

The protesters could be heard chanting “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go.”

The march’s organizer Firas Nasr said to the crowd, “We are here today to send a clear message to Stephen Miller that his xenophobic attitude and policies will not be tolerated by our communities.”

Miller appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday. While discussing the protesters, he said, “Ironically, they’d have a better chance of getting jobs if we could implement some of the immigration reforms that we’ve been talking about.”

The protest took place one day after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi visited Trump in the White House in a televised meeting regarding border security, the wall and the impending potential governmental showdown.

