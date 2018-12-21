Michigan QB Shea Patterson Announces If He’s Going Pro. His Decision Might Surprise You

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson will return to Ann Arbor for his senior year.

The Ole Miss transfer and dual-threat passer told The Detroit News Friday, “I think my original plan was to come here and help the team out as much as I could. The thoughts were maybe come out after one year, so I think there might have been some speculation there. At this point, I feel like everybody thinks I’m coming back. Excited to get that out there so they know.” (RELATED: The Col lege Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Oct 21, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

Patterson also took to Twitter, telling the incoming recruiting class to be “ready” to “work” when they show up on campus for the 2019 season.

This is great news for Michigan and the fanbase of the Wolverines. Patterson is by far the best quarterback Jim Harbaugh has had since arriving in town and it’s not even close.

He’s got a big arm, he’s insanely athletic for the position, he can make all the throws you need in college and he can make plays with his feet.

I might be a big Wisconsin guy who hates Michigan, but I can admit when I see a guy with talent. Patterson has talent in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Apr 12, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

There’s no question that Patterson will someday get paid to play on Sundays. It just won’t be in 2019, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

He can take another year to develop and then hopefully improve his draft stock. I do know one thing for sure, as a Wisconsin fan, I wish Patterson had gone pro. He’s just too much to handle on the field.

