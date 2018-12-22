Le’Veon Bell Reportedly Has Serious Interest In Joining This NFL Team

Running back Le’Veon Bell apparently wants to take a serious look at the Indianapolis Colts once he becomes a free agents from the Steelers this offseason.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano wrote the following about Bell’s upcoming decision:

Running back Le’Veon Bell, who is expected to become a free agent on March 13, “has his eyes on” the Indianapolis Colts, according to a source familiar with Bell’s plans. The source, who has spoken to Bell, said the free agent hasn’t ruled out signing with the Jets or any team that pursues him, but the Colts, with quarterback Andrew Luck and perhaps more than $120 million in salary cap room, seem to be at the “top of his list.”

Now, this makes a whole lot more sense than all the reports that Bell, who held out from the Steelers the whole season, was a lock to be on the New York Jets. I never understood why he’d want to play for the Jets. Sure, they could offer him a ton of money, but they don’t have a bright future right now. Sam Darnold might turn out to be legit at some point, but I doubt it’ll be in the next year or two. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT

However, the Colts are a completely different story. Indianapolis has an established quarterback in Andrew Luck, which is what matters above all else in the NFL.

A great quarterback can mask a lot of shortcomings, and Luck is as a solid as they come when he’s healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on May 14, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Bell is going to get his money pretty much wherever he goes. So, he might as well go to a team that has a legit shot at winning some games.

Sound off in the comments where you think Bell should sign or the team you think would be the best fit.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter