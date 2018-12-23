Michael Moore Replaces Christmas Angel With Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore responded to news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been ailing by giving her the place of honor on his Christmas tree.

News broke late last week that Ginsburg, who had only recently recovered from three broken ribs, was recuperating after surgery to remove cancerous nodules on her lungs. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was ‘Fine’ Days Before Cancer Operation)

Moore shared photos of his tree with a Ginsburg doll positioned at the top of the tree. He captioned the photos, “My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…”

Ginsburg, a Clinton appointee, has now had three cancer surgeries since 1999.

A number of others rallied to share their support for the oldest justice on the court, including Chelsea Handler — who offered Ginsburg a lung, and then some.

Actor Jim Carrey insinuated that Ginsburg was the last stand before injustice ruled the court.

Brent Spiner and Dan Rather praised her strength and resilience.

And after learning that Ginsburg had already called for her trainer, asking when they could return to her regular workout regimen, Handler responded once more.

Several reports have indicated that the cancerous nodules were discovered as Ginsburg underwent treatment for her broken ribs in November.

