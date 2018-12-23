Michael Moore Replaces Christmas Angel With Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore responded to news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been ailing by giving her the place of honor on his Christmas tree.

News broke late last week that Ginsburg, who had only recently recovered from three broken ribs, was recuperating after surgery to remove cancerous nodules on her lungs. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Told Audience Her Health Was ‘Fine’ Days Before Cancer Operation)

Moore shared photos of his tree with a Ginsburg doll positioned at the top of the tree. He captioned the photos, “My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you…”

My Christmas Tree Topper this year. Better than an angel or the star over Bethlehem. A nation of millions stand with you… pic.twitter.com/QBDzeqi6Ke — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 22, 2018

Ginsburg, a Clinton appointee, has now had three cancer surgeries since 1999.

A number of others rallied to share their support for the oldest justice on the court, including Chelsea Handler — who offered Ginsburg a lung, and then some.

I will give Ruth Bader Ginsburg one of my lungs if she needs it. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll give her one of my assistant’s. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 22, 2018

Actor Jim Carrey insinuated that Ginsburg was the last stand before injustice ruled the court.

If Ginsburg is still alive, so is Justice! We wish her a speedy recovery and many more years on the bench. pic.twitter.com/LQbLe4yPI9 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 23, 2018

Brent Spiner and Dan Rather praised her strength and resilience.

I want to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg when I grow up. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) December 22, 2018

I’ve met many tough women in my life (I’m from Texas), but few rival Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I wish her all the best for a healthy and happy year ahead. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 21, 2018

And after learning that Ginsburg had already called for her trainer, asking when they could return to her regular workout regimen, Handler responded once more.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have underwent surgery Friday, but I’m pretty sure I just saw her snowboarding. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 22, 2018

Several reports have indicated that the cancerous nodules were discovered as Ginsburg underwent treatment for her broken ribs in November.

