Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Green Coat And Leather Pants After Overseas Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous green coat and leather pants following a surprise Christmas trip to see the troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of an unannounced visit with U.S. troops in Iraq, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of an unannounced visit with U.S. troops in Iraq, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. (Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the button up emerald-green jacket that she paired with caramel-colored form-fitting pants as she walked hand in hand with President Donald Trump following their trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq and Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. (Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way across the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One from their surprise trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to visit troops, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 December 2018. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair, sunglasses and matching flats.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. - President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and to declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman." (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump waves next to First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. - President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and to declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman." (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump waves next to First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq. - President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and to declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman." (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on December 27, 2018, as they return from an unannounced trip to Iraq.  (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, FLOTUS and POTUS surprised everyone with news that they had made a trip to Iraq to wish the troops Merry Christmas.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of an unannounced visit with U.S. troops in Iraq, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at the end of an unannounced visit with U.S. troops in Iraq, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to the members of the military after the president addressed them, the first lady took the podium and told the crowd how very proud of them she was.

“I’m very honored to be here tonight,” Melania shared, per a White House pool report. “Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and keeping us safe and free. I’m very proud of you.”

“And, on behalf of our nation, I’m wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” she added. “Thank you again, and to your families.”

Tags : donald trump ivanka trump melania trump
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller