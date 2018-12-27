Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Green Coat And Leather Pants After Overseas Trip

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous green coat and leather pants following a surprise Christmas trip to see the troops.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the button up emerald-green jacket that she paired with caramel-colored form-fitting pants as she walked hand in hand with President Donald Trump following their trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq and Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair, sunglasses and matching flats.

On Wednesday, FLOTUS and POTUS surprised everyone with news that they had made a trip to Iraq to wish the troops Merry Christmas.

Speaking to the members of the military after the president addressed them, the first lady took the podium and told the crowd how very proud of them she was.

“I’m very honored to be here tonight,” Melania shared, per a White House pool report. “Thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and keeping us safe and free. I’m very proud of you.”

“And, on behalf of our nation, I’m wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year,” she added. “Thank you again, and to your families.”

Happening Now – President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS meet with Troops at Ramstein Air Base. pic.twitter.com/myDcyFIQde — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 27, 2018