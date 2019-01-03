Dave Brat Has A New Job After Losing His Re-Election Bid

Former Republican Virginia Rep. Dave Brat started his job as a dean for Liberty University’s School of Business Wednesday, after losing his re-election bid in 2018.

“Dave’s experience in the private business sector, in higher education, and most recently as a U.S. Congressman, offer a unique blend of applied experience that brings additional value and depth to our business faculty,” Liberty’s interim provost Dr. Scott Hicks said, the school’s press release reported Wednesday.

The former congressman served Virginia’s 7th District since 2014, but was unseated in his re-election bid to Democrat and former CIA case officer Abigail Spanberger in the 2018 midterm elections. The race was considered a toss-up by RealClearPolitics. Spanberger had 50.4 percent of the vote while Brat had 48.4 percent, according to The New York Times.

He also worked for accounting firm Arthur Andersen, the World Bank and was a chairman for the economics and business department at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia, according to the news release. (RELATED: Dave Brat’s Democratic Challenger Apologizes After Threatening Message Left On His Doorstep)

Brat has supported President Donald Trump’s notable policies relating to stricter border security to reduce illegal immigration and tax cuts.

