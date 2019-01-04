Arizona Cardinals Interview Jim Caldwell For Head Coach Opening

The Arizona Cardinals have interviewed Jim Caldwell for their head coach opening.

Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that the Cardinals completed an interview with the former Detroit Lions coach Thursday.

Caldwell now has interviewed with the Packers, Browns and Cardinals, and the Jets have expressed interest.

Caldwell sure is getting a lot of attention this offseason, and it looks like there is still lots of interest in him around the league. The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers have both also reached out to him.

The fact the Lions turned to trash the moment he left probably only helps him. It proves he was a hell of a lot better of a coach than people gave him credit for.

I really do hope that Caldwell gets another head coaching job in the NFL. He managed to turn Detroit into a consistent .500 or better team, and the Lions kicked him to the curb after he led them to the playoffs in two of his four years there. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

That’s simply absurd, and they did him wrong. Now, the Lions suck, and Caldwell is apparently very hot on the job market.

It’s amazing how karma works itself out sometimes.

I don’t know if Caldwell will get another job or not this offseason, but I firmly believe there has to be some team out there willing to utilize his talents.

He’ll probably get hired and then turn around to beat the hell out of my Lions. That would be karma at the highest level.

