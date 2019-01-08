Here’s Why This Supermodel Cried Before A Massive Fashion Show

Taylor Hill may look like she has the perfect life, but the supermodel revealed she had a major breakdown before a fashion show several years back.

Hill, who has modeled for brands like Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen, told Glamour Magazine in a recent interview that she cried before an Alexander McQueen fashion show when she was just 18 years old. She’d been told she had to bleach her eyebrows to fit an other-worldly aesthetic McQueen was going for, but she didn’t want to. (RELATED: Taylor Hill Looked Like She Was In Rough Shape As She Got Carried Out Of Coachella)

Hill’s signature look is her eyebrows, and the 22-year-old revealed she cried when she learned she had to get rid of them.

“I was 18, and it was my first major London Fashion Week. My eyebrows are my thing! They’re my look, they’re my staple,” she told Glamour. “I was crying, saying I couldn’t do it. And then [legendary makeup artist] Pat [McGrath] looks at me and she’s like, ‘Darling, it’s McQueen!’ So I did it.”

The transformation was pretty shocking:

Taylor Hill cried when forced to bleach her eyebrows for a fashion show https://t.co/HO10T3eIuy pic.twitter.com/h2Ij3MQG0a — WBC News (@latestupdate6) January 8, 2019

We’re just glad she got her eyebrows back, since the untamed facial feature is now apparently all the rage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 25, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram Back to work A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 5, 2019 at 3:15pm PST

View this post on Instagram Sunsets and flower dresses goodbye summer I’ll miss you A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Sep 3, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

