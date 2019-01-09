Watch ‘The Office’ Fire Drill Scene As If It Were From A Horror Movie

A famous scene from “The Office” has gone viral after it was edited to appear as though it came out of a horror movie.

Everybody who ever watched the hit NBC show knows that the fire drill scene orchestrated by Dwight is an all-time moment.

It’s without a doubt one of the funniest scenes in the whole show. Well, it turns out it’s not so funny if you remove the jokes and add a little menacing music into the background. (RELATED: The Cast Of ‘The Office’ Met Up For An Epic Reunion Photo)

Watch the original scene below.

Now, watch the horror film version. You’ll understand what I’m talking about immediately.

I removed all the jokes from the fire drill scene from The Office and added scary music to see how much I could change the tone pic.twitter.com/pBrGNEK53e — Austin Spencer (@austinthefreak1) January 5, 2019

The edited version feels like it could have come straight out of any slasher film, and I say that as a high compliment.

I honestly was waiting for somebody to enter and just start chopping up bodies. This is why the internet is the greatest. You just don’t know what to expect.

Having said that, I think I’ll still stick to the funny version of the show. After all, that’s what made it a hit.

