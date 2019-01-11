Border Walls Are Built Around The World. Here’s A Video Mashup Showing Some Of The Most Effective

Walls are so effective that many countries have them on their borders. Check out this mashup video showing walls around the world.

Spain has one of the most extensive border wall systems to stop illegal immigration, located all along the perimeter of Melilla, a Spanish enclave on the North African coast.

The Spanish wall system consists of a 20-foot metal fence, followed by a second fence that is harder to climb. Below the second fence is barbed wire, and then a third fence that is taller and more difficult to climb, followed by more barbed wire, and that’s just the Spanish side.

The Moroccan side includes a six-and-a-half-foot ditch and a double fence with additional barbed wire. It’s quite an elaborate system designed to keep illegals out. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.