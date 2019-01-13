Patriots Roll Chargers, Set Up AFC Championship Showdown

The rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots was solidified on Sunday after the Patriots destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers. While many said Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were done following their regular season loss to the Steelers, Sunday’s dominant performance put those mumblings to rest.

New England scored touchdowns on their first five drives and quickly put a Chargers team that many considered a team of destiny to rest. All this to set up what should be an AFC Championship game for the ages.

When Brady and the New England Patriots head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, points should be aplenty. The Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Game will be one of the most hyped games in NFL history as it will feature the greatest quarterback of all time in Brady and a first-year starter in Mahomes who could compete for Brady’s crown one day. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The First Big 12 Quarterback To Win An NFL Playoff Game)

First playoff start ✅ First playoff win ✅ Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to win a playoff start since Mark Sanchez in 2009. pic.twitter.com/d0oVglVc0O — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2019



This weekend, the 23-year-old Mahomes threw for 278 yards and a touchdown, becoming the youngest player in nearly a decade to win a playoff game, a 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis. The 41-year-old Brady also had a phenomenal playoff game, passing for 340 yards and a touchdown in a 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while leading the Patriots to their eighth straight AFC Championship game.

New England has a record of 4-3 in their last seven AFC championship games, but they are 0-2 on the road during that time period, where they will have to go again next Sunday.

The first time these two teams played, Brady and the Patriots won a 43-40 shootout over Mahomes and the Chiefs in New England in what was one of the best NFL games of the season. In that game Brady threw for 340 yards and a touchdown, while Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns, but also two critical interceptions.

Will Sunday represent a changing of the guard? Or will New England and their ageless quarterback return to yet another Super Bowl?

It’s a tough game to predict. I say we just crack a few beers, sit on the couch, and enjoy what should be one of the most epic games in NFL history.

