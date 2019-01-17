Trump Cancels Delegation’s Trip To World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland scheduled for next week on Thursday, the same day he canceled Speaker Pelosi’s trip overseas.

Trump was not expected to attend, rather Secretaries Mnuchin and Pompeo were supposed to appear in his place.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Trump canceled Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan on Thursday — only hours before she and others were scheduled to take off. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Baggage Was Returned To Her Office After Trump Canceled Overseas Trip)

He justified the cancellation in a letter to her explaining that she should stay in Washington D.C. to continue negotiations to reopen the government.

The cancellation appears to be in retaliation to the Speaker’s assertion that she would not invite the president to give a State of the Union address until the shutdown is over.

