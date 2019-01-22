Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Time To Shine’

The new episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS Wednesday night looks outstanding.

The plot of the new episode, according to CBS, is, “Bravo Team desperately works to save Sonny from a life-threatening situation, after he becomes trapped in a submarine torpedo tube during a clandestine mission off the coast of North Korea.” (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Things Not Seen’)

You can watch the intense preview below. It looks like some classic Bravo Team action.

How great has “SEAL Team” been this season? I think it’s been outstanding every single week, and it looks like this episode is going to be just as good as the rest.

I mean, what’s not to love? It’s all about killing bad guys, how badass our military is and how awesome the men in uniforms are.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen Wednesday night, and your thoughts on the season so far.

I can’t wait to watch how Bravo Team wiggles their way out this problem!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter