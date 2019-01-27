Daniel Radcliffe Says Tom Brady Shouldn’t Retire, Should Take MAGA Hat Out Of His Locker

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe has some hot takes about Tom Brady and Donald Trump.

Radcliffe is out at Sundance right now as Brady and the Patriots prepare to play the Rams in the Super Bowl. Naturally, the Super Bowl is dominating the headlines, and the superstar actor had to weigh in. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Radcliffe said the following as he laughed when asked by Variety if Tom Brady should retire:

No, but he should stop winning things. Take that MAGA hat out of your locker. I feel like that was the moment when, as a country, we were all like ‘Oh, come on dude!’ We all want, you’re awesome, to be behind you. Don’t put that in there.

You can watch his full comments below.

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: “Take that MAGA hat out your locker” | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/uGI608bP3b — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2019

I only have one thing to say about this whole situation. When you’ve got five Super Bowl rings, you can wear whatever hat you want or put whatever hat you want in your locker. This isn’t rocket science. It’s football.

It’s a hat. Who the hell really cares? Donald Trump and Brady were friends long before the real estate mogul was elected president, and it’s not a big deal that he had a MAGA hat in his locker.

How about Radcliffe focuses on making movies and Brady focuses on winning his sixth Super Bowl? That sure does sound nice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 10, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

I love how people in Hollywood think they should tell people what they can and can’t do. They’re actors. They get paid to entertain.

Weighing in on whether or not Brady should support Trump isn’t entertaining. It’s annoying and unnecessary, and this is coming from a guy who enjoys Radcliffe’s work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 20, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

You can watch the Super Bowl February 3 on CBS. Let’s keep the hot takes about politics to a minimum until then.

