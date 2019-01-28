Meghan McCain Responds To Reports She’s Done With ‘The Republican Party:’ This ‘Is Not True At All’

Meghan McCain hit back at reports that claimed the host said she was done with “the Republican Party” because of President Donald Trump, saying it was “not true at all.”

The comments came Monday during a panel discussion on “The View” about the government shutdown over funding of the wall along the southern border and whether it will hurt Trump in 202o. McCain, who rarely holds back her thoughts, said during her weekend appearance on CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” that she “calls herself conservative” because “Republicanism is so tied up with being for Trump.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Abby Huntsman suggested that the wall might have made the president into a “one-issue president” which might mean he will get primaried.

Joy Behar snapped back once again, “He’s [Trump] going to be a one-term president.”

“I said that I consider myself a conservative, first and foremost, before being a Republican — which, by the way, people like Ted Cruz say all the time. And then I also said I’m still on the party and I vote Republican on the ticket and I do going forward, but Trump gets nothing from me,” McCain explained. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Admits To Discussing Sex ‘Questions’ With Underage Neil Patrick Harris)

“And that has somehow been interpreted that I have led this mass exodus out of the Republican Party. It’s not true at all,” she added. “I am still a Republican, but not voting for Trump doesn’t necessarily mean you’re no longer a conservative.”

McCain continued, “And I do think when you’re talking about people heading the RNC [Republican National Convention], reminder, it’s Mitt Romney’s niece I believe who one-hundred percent took the Trump train all the way along so it is a way to sort of discourage diversity within the party.”

“That being said, anyone who’s trying to primary Trump, it’s a pipe dream. A straight shot to no place and it’s never going to happen,” the co-host declared. “Eighty-something percent of Republicans support Trump.”

Huntsman disagreed and said she thought “John Kasich could run as an either independent or moderate.”

“Abby! That’s insane,” McCain shouted back.”I love you, but that’s crazy.”

Huntsman came back with the fact that she didn’t say “he’s going to win.”

“John Kasich is not a conservative. John Kasich is in it for himself,” McCain replied. “This is a Democratic pipe dream.”