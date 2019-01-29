ABC’s Nightline Dropped By TheDC To Investigate A Tweet About Rapper Cardi B [VIDEO]

Your first name

WATCH:

ABC’s Nightline crew dropped by TheDC to interview the Stephanie Hamill about the tweet that started a national conversation about the sexual objectification of women in music videos, including rapper Cardi B’s latest video “Twerk” .

Hamill recently tweeted at Cardi, asking how the new music video empowers women in the age of #MeToo. (RELATED: Does Cardi B’s ‘Twerk’ Video Really Empower Women? I Think Not)

