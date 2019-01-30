EXCLUSIVE: Trump Says Democrats ‘Won’t Get Away’ With Religious Bigotry

President Donald Trump was appalled by a string of bigoted events occurring within the Democratic Party and affiliated institutions, in an exclusive Oval Office interview with The Daily Caller on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a crisis for our country,” Trump said after The Daily Caller noted a string of religiously bigoted incidents, including:

Antisemitic leanings of Women’s March leaders

Sitting Democratic members of Congress expressing antisemitic beliefs

Attacks on Karen Pence for teaching at a private Christian school

Attacks by Democratic lawmakers on Catholic judicial nominees, including one for being a member of the Knights of Columbus

Attacks on Covington Catholic High School boys for attending the March For Life and wearing MAGA hats

“I think it’s a terrible thing for our country and I think it’s certainly a terrible thing for the Democrats because I don’t think they’re going to be able to get away with it,” Trump declared. (RELATED: Conservative Pundits Hit Back Against Trending #ExposeChristianSchools)

Trump also pointed to a recent Democratic House Natural Resources Committee effort to strike “so help me God” from oaths issued to witnesses. “Do you solemnly swear or affirm, under penalty of law, that the testimony that you are about to give is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?,” the new text would have read. (RELATED: Nathan Phillips And Other Protesters Storm DC Basilica, Demand Punishment For Covington Boys)

“Took the phrase off of a document and I said, ‘Where are we going?'” Trump lamented.

Mike Brest contributed to this report.