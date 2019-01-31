Virginia Delegate Who Co-Sponsored Abortion Bill Admits She Didn’t Read It

Virginia Democratic Del. Dawn Adams apologized to her constituents for co-sponsoring a bill that would legalize abortion up until birth, admitting that she did not read the bill before putting her name on it.

“I did not read a bill I agreed to co-patron, and that wasn’t smart or typical,” Adams, who is a nurse practitioner, said. “I will work harder and be better for it.”

“I am sorry that I did not exercise due diligence before this explosion of attention,” she continued. “Had I done so, I would not have co-patroned.”

Adams said that while she is no longer co-sponsoring this particular bill, she is not compromising on her support of abortion. (RELATED: Virginia Governor Asked About Abortion Until Birth. He Floats Infanticide)

“I do believe that women have full authority to decide what is best for themselves and their bodies,” Adams said. “As a healthcare provider, I believe that all patients are entitled to the sanctity of the patient-provider relationship and that medical practice should not be legislated by the General Assembly.”

Virginia Democrats have come under fire for their support of the bill, especially Gov. Ralph Northam who appeared to endorse post-birth abortion in a radio appearance yesterday. (RELATED: Virginia Del. Kathy Tran Submitted Bill To Save Caterpillars On The Same Day As Late-Stage Abortion Bill)

Northam fired back at his critics but did not seek to clarify his position on the proposed policy:

“I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting,” Northam tweeted Wednesday night.

The proposed bill was tabled by the Republican-controlled House of Delegates on Tuesday.

