Tucker: ‘Smartphones Have Made Our Kids Dumber’ And ‘It’s Measurable’

Tucker Carlson dedicated a segment on his show Thursday night about the youngest generation’s addiction to technology, smartphones in particular.

WATCH:

“It’s hard to think of a recent innovation that has changed our society more profoundly than the smartphone has. A machine many times more powerful than the super computers that guided the moon landing shrunk to the size of a crackle bar,” Carlson began. “Suddenly it’s possible to text your college roommate in Burma or FaceTime with your grandkids in Cape Town. You can order toilet paper on Amazon while flying to Los Angeles.” (RELATED: Facebook Hits Back At Former Exec Who Said Company Is ‘Ripping Apart The Social Fabric’ Of Society)

“There’s no longer reason to stare out the window. Entertainment now fills the space where reflection used to be. You can play Candy Crush at red lights. You can slay foes at Fortnite while waiting in line at the DMV. Nothing is the same since we got the smartphone. We’ve only had it decade,” he continued. “Imagine where we will be 20 years from now. You probably can’t imagine that actually. Imagination takes concentration and if you are like most of us you no longer have the capacity to concentrate for very long.”

Carlson concluded, “Hours spent staring at devices lowers kid’s scores on thinking and language tests. Smartphones have made our kids dumber. It’s measurable. But they have also made our kids much less happy. Thanks to smartphones kids have nonstop access to Facebook, Instagram and other social networks. The science is very clear on that.”

Tony Fadell, former senior vice president of the iPod division at Apple from 2006 to 2008, went on a tirade on Twitter earlier this week, slamming his former company for opting not to confront humans’ apparent addictions to technology.

Follow Mike on Twitter