Maroon 5 Front Man Adam Levine Opens Up About Decision To Do Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine opened up about his decision to do the Super Bowl LIII halftime show despite calls from celebs like Amy Schumer to boycott it.

“No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did. … I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt,” the 39-year-old singer shared Thursday with Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

WATCH:

“I will never sit here and deny that,” he added. “I think that to have not done that would have been deeply irresponsible.”

When asked why the group decided to cancel the traditional pre-show presser he said it wasn’t their decision.

“The NFL canceled the press conference, you will have to speak with them,” Levine shared. (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)

“I think we wanted to make sure we were able to speak once again through the music, so yes, absolutely, once we processed all of these things, it took a lot of looking inward and a lot of introspection and I thought to myself, ‘What is my greatest tool, you know, what is the thing that I can use to express myself … the best way for the band to express themselves, and how are we going to do it this year?” the front man explained.

At one point, he told the host that people who are concerned their voices will not be heard in light of calls to boycott the show in support of Colin Kaepernick, shouldn’t worry.

“They will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything,” the “Voice” coach said. “I’d like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this. I’m not a speaker. I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music.”

“My life’s work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring … So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly,” he added.