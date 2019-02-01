Congressman Zeldin Releases Antisemitic Voicemails Left For Him

Mike Brest | Reporter

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York tweeted out an anti-Semitic voicemail left on his office phone Thursday afternoon. He tagged Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the tweet, as the two of them have recently fought over their views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The caller said in part:

Everybody’s anti-Semitic when it comes to talking about you people who have murdered black people, systematically enslaved them. You’re occupying the Palestinian region. You’re worse than Hitler. You maggots and bloodsuckers. Get the hell out of Israel and take your ass on back to Europe. I get sick of you calling people anti-Semitic when they’re not. I’m calling you a hater of the Palestinians. You stop murdering them and maybe people will look at you like you’re decent people. Right now you’re nothing but animals. You know Hitler told you that right? You got my phone number, you got my zip code. You come after me if you want. I don’t give a fuck cause I hate you people for what you did to us as black people and I wish Hitler would have done his fucking job.

“We got calls like this all day long today and many were worse than what was in that voicemail. I went through K-12, college, law school, and 4 years on active duty in the Army and I never once experienced anti-Semitism,” Congressman Zeldin told The Daily Caller. “In the last several years though this anti-Israel, anti-Semitic hatred is only increasing in American politics, on college campuses, and in the halls of Congress.”

“That’s why I’m calling on the House to immediately pass my resolution condemning this anti-Israel, anti-Semitic hate,” he continued. “Let’s not elevate it. Let’s not empower or echo it. Let’s eliminate it.”

Earlier this month, Zeldin was among three Republicans who formally introduced a resolution to condemn the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S. It specifically called out Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, the leaders of the Women’s March — who support Farrakhan and have reportedly peddled anti-Semitic conspiracy theories — as well as Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Omar. (RELATED: Rep. Omar: ‘I Almost Chuckle’ When Israel Is Called ‘A Democracy’)

Zeldin pushed House Democrats to schedule a vote while speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Zeldin started the feud on Twitter. He tweeted that it’s “crazy” Omar was placed on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

She responded to that by saying that he’s not used to “Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies!”

The two of them continued to fire insulting tweets back and forth, which is what led Zeldin to tagging Omar in his tweet about the voicemail.

Omar responded to that tweet, saying, “This is heinous and hateful. I too am flooded with bigoted voicemails and calls every day. Maybe we could meet and share notes on how to fight religious discrimination of all kinds? Maybe over Somali tea, in your old office which I happen to be in now.”

