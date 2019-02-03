Check Out What Happens When Gladys Knight Sings The ‘Star Spangled Banner’ At Super Bowl LIII

Gladys Knight was quite the look when she stepped out Sunday in an all white sparkling dress as she sang the “Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner sounded incredible as she did her own rendition of the national anthem surrounded by the colors of the American flag. As she ended the song, an F-16 fighting falcon fly-over was done by the United States Air Force thunderbirds as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams got set to take the field. Not one player kneeled during the anthem. (RELATED: Maroon 5 Confirms That They’ll Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott And Big Boi)

WATCH:

As previously reported, the legendary singer defended her choice to sing at the big game in Atlanta on the heels of criticism from Colin Kaepernick and calls by celebrities like Amy Schumer for performers to boycott playing at the game in support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)

“I understand that Mr. [Colin] Kaepernick is protesting two things and they are police violence and injustice,” the “Neither One Of Us” hitmaker shared in a lengthy statement to TMZ.

“It is unfortunate that our national anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the national anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.” (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good,” she added.

Knight continued, “I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII. No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.”

“I pray that this national anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us,” she shared.

Last week, Maroon 5‘s front man Adam Levin explained why he decided to perform for the halftime show despite decisions by singers like Rihanna who reportedly opted not to do so in support of Kaepernick.