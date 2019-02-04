Chris Christie Predicts Democrats Will Own The Latest Shutdown Even More Than The Last One

Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie said Democrats will take the blame for the most recent partial government shutdown, on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, and said both parties will suffer if the government closes again.

Co-host John Berman was interviewing Christie about his new book “Let Me Finish” and asked if White House adviser Jared Kushner had done a good job running things during the shutdown.

“The shutdown was a failure and there’s no other way to put it. When the government is shut down, that’s a failure,” Christie said.

“This time the Democrats are going to own more of it than they did the last time,” he continued. “The president said he wanted to own it the last time. Once that happened it gave the Democrats a free pass do whatever they wanted to. Now, the Democrats if this gets closed again, both sides are going take a hit on this.”

WATCH:

Christie also said it could create problems for President Donald Trump if he continues to have his family working so closely with him on policy issues within the White House. (RELATED: Chris Christie In Tell-All Book: ‘Right There, I Understood Why So Many People In Politics Despised John Kasich’)

“Listen, I think that the president — it’s always difficult and that’s why it’s very rarely happened when you have family in official positions. Families have always been informal advisers to presidents,” he said, adding:

And really since Bobby Kennedy we haven’t had a situation where a family member has had such an important position as both Jared and Ivanka [Trump] hold in — in the White House. The problem is, if they do something wrong, it’s hard to fire people that you got to have Thanksgiving dinner with, right? And on the other hand too, people inside the White House also are going to be deferring to them because they know — they know that they get the last word. They’re the ones in the residence. They’re the ones going to Mar-a-Lago on the weekend or to Bedminster, New Jersey.

