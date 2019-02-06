Are They For Socialism? Democrats Refused To Stand

Check out which congressional Democrats didn’t stand when President Donald Trump denounced socialism and reaffirmed American first principles.

Trump got the House chamber to erupt in applause Tuesday during the State of the Union by saying, “Tonight we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” Well, everyone except some Democrats that is including many of the female House Democratic representatives that were all dressed in white, Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Reps. Ted Lieu of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Trump condemned socialist ideas floating around the Democratic Party. “Here in the United States, we are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination, and control. We were born free and we will stay free,” he said. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.