Oscar-Nominated Actor Albert Finney Dies At Age 82 Around Family

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Famed British actor Albert Finney died Friday surrounded by family following what’s been called a brief “illness.” He was 82.

Finney “passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side,” a statement from the family read Friday, per CBS News(RELATED: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead At 57)

Actor Albert Finney, one of the stars of the new film " Erin Brockovich", arrives for the film's premiere March 14 in Los Angeles. The film, based on a true story, is about a woman who brought a small town to its feet and a huge company to its knees, after discovering the town was using contaminated water. Finney portrays attorney Ed Masry and [Julia Roberts] portrays Erin Brockovich in the film. - Media: Reuters/ Kieran Doherty

The “Under The Volcano” star got his big break in the entertainment business in 1963 when he landed the lead role in “Tom Jones,” garnering him his first Oscar nomination. It would be just the start of many to come.

The Oscar-nominated actor is probably best known for his legendary roles in such films as “The Dresser,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Erin Brockovich,” just to name a few.

Another one of his best films would have to be Tim Burton’s fantasy-drama titled “Big Fish” that came out in 2003, in which he played alongside such stars as Ewan McGregor and Jessica Lange. If you have never seen it before I can’t recommend it enough.

Check out the trailer from the film. I know what I’ll be watching this weekend.

Shortly after news broke that another legend of Hollywood had died, tributes from such Hollywood stars as Julia Roberts, Henry Winkler and Ava DuVernay poured in. (RELATED: Legendary Actress, Director Penny Marshall Dies From Heart Failure)

“It was my terrific joy and privilege to work with Albert. His talent was eclipsed only by his enormous heart,” Julia Roberts shared in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

