Nation Of Islam To Host Annual Saviour’s Day Celebration At Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks Stadium

The Nation of Islam, an African-American religious movement, will be holding their annual Saviours’ Day event at the United Center in Chicago later this month, the same location where the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks play.

“Saviours’ Day is an annual Nation of Islam commemoration of the birth of Master Fard Muhammad, the Great Madhi of the Muslims and the Messiah of the Christians, who appeared in North America on July 4, 1930, and declared that the 400 years of bondage Blacks served in America had ended,” the event description reads. “This year’s convention is February 15 – 17 in Chicago, Illinois. Minister Louis Farrakhan will deliver the Saviours’ Day 2019 Address on February 17th at The United Center.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day. Visit https://t.co/lmUVbyFkXi for details and to get seats for Feb. 17. pic.twitter.com/hJPEpBFvRS — United Center (@UnitedCenter) February 2, 2019



The Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan has an extensive history of making anti-Semitic comments. Last October, Farrakhan compared Jewish people to termites. He’s also referred to Adolf Hitler as “a very great man,”and blamed Jewish people for 9/11 and the Holocaust. (RELATED: Twitter Rules Louis Farrakhan Comparing Jewish People To Termites Doesn’t Violate Guidelines)

Sarah N. Stern, the founder and president of the Endowment for Middle East Truth, told The Daily Caller:

I am incredibly saddened to see that within just one or two generations after the Holocaust, anti-Semitism has become so mainstream and so acceptable that people do not hesitate to open up their forums and stadiums to the like of Louis Farrakhan, a known anti-Semite, who has uses his Sunday sermons to preach classic anti-Semitic vitriol about Jews controlling all the wealth and all of the power in the United States, and blaming the Jews for virtually everything evil in the world.

“Our people have had to learn through our long and painful history that words matter. No one is born determined to commit heinous acts of hatred or genocide against another group,” she continued. “What was, just a few years ago, beyond the pale of acceptable speech has become fashionable within certain circles, and in just a few short years, the lessons of the Holocaust have been totally forgotten or ignored. I cry for the 6 million who died without the world even having learned this simple lesson.” (RELATED: Democratic National Committee Ends Partnership With Women’s March Over Leadership’s Farrakhan Connections)

Jerry Reinsdorf, the majority owner and chairman of the Bulls, is Jewish.

Follow Mike on Twitter