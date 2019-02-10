Rob Lowe Deletes Tweet Mocking Elizabeth Warren, Offers Apology

Your first name

Actor Rob Lowe deleted a tweet mocking Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Saturday, offering an apology after facing backlash for his comments.

Following the news that Warren had officially declared her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Lowe tweeted, “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief.'”

The attacks on Lowe were swift and merciless.

Just when I was liking Rob Lowe after his moving comments about being his mom’s caretaker—he takes a page from Trump. Ick. You shouldn’t do this: https://t.co/TUgmoMNn8B — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) February 9, 2019

Don’t. Jesus. — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 10, 2019

Chris Pratt: I’m going to really disappoint Parks and Rec fans today. Rob Lowe: Hold my beer. https://t.co/zMlm6xdPj0 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) February 9, 2019

It’s racist and it’s mean and you may not like Elizabeth warren but this is not the way to express it. ???????? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 10, 2019

What a raw blow! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 10, 2019

That’s not funny. — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 10, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano took the opportunity to attack both Lowe and fellow actor Scott Baio, also supports President Donald Trump.

Tonight, the role of Scott Baio will be played by Rob Lowe. https://t.co/Tpv9RVwyRh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 10, 2019

Lowe responded to critics by saying that he only ever intended his tweet as a joke, and had deleted it. (RELATED: Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe Quickly Turns Into Open Season On Ann Coulter)

I deleted my Elizabeth Warren tweet. It was a joke and some peeps got upset, and that’s never my intention. On the GOOD side: I just got to use the Oxford comma! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 10, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter