Rob Lowe Deletes Tweet Mocking Elizabeth Warren, Offers Apology

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actor Rob Lowe deleted a tweet mocking Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Saturday, offering an apology after facing backlash for his comments.

Following the news that Warren had officially declared her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Lowe tweeted, “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief.'”

Rob Lowe deleted tweet about Warren. Screen Shot/Twitter

The attacks on Lowe were swift and merciless.

Actress Alyssa Milano took the opportunity to attack both Lowe and fellow actor Scott Baio, also supports President Donald Trump.

Lowe responded to critics by saying that he only ever intended his tweet as a joke, and had deleted it. (RELATED: Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe Quickly Turns Into Open Season On Ann Coulter)

Tags : alyssa milano donald trump elizabeth warren rob lowe
