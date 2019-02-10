Liz Cheney Refuses To Attack Trump, Calls Warren ‘A Laughingstock’ Instead

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney called Democratic Massachusetts Senator — and newly-declared presidential candidate — Elizabeth Warren “a laughingstock.”

Cheney, who appeared on Sunday morning’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, was responding to a question about a tweet from President Donald Trump about Warren’s decision to enter the 2020 race.

After Warren officially announced her 2020 bid, the president tweeted, “Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Makes It Official — She’s Running For President)

Tapper posed the question to Cheney, pointing out the fact that she represents a fairly large Native American population, and asked how she thought her constituents would feel about the president’s comments.

Cheney turned the tables, however, and took aim at Warren instead.

You know, I have concerns about somebody like Elizabeth Warren pretending to be a Native American. You are absolutely right. I do represent thousands of Native Americans here in Wyoming. And the notion that anybody of any political party would pretend that they were a member of a tribe or pretend they were Native American and would do it as she seems to have done it in order to get benefits, that is, in my view, the disgrace.

“Look, Elizabeth Warren has made herself a laughingstock. I don’t think anybody should be surprised that that’s been the reaction to her,” Cheney concluded. “I think the longer that she’s out there, the more that people are going to be talking about this. And it’s just clear that she is somebody who can’t be trusted.”

