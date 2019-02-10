Watch Whiskey Myers’ ‘Stone’ Music Video For The TV Show ‘Yellowstone’

I recently discovered an awesome video that fans of “Yellowstone” are bound to enjoy.

When I was doing some reading about the hit Paramount Network show last night, I came across a music video for Whiskey Myers’ song “Stone” on the network’s YouTube channel.

For fans of the show, it’s a chilling reminder of just how great the first season of the show was as iconic scenes flash during the song. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

Give it a watch below. I think you’ll all agree with my assessment.

It’s absurd how great a show “Yellowstone” is. I don’t know what you’re doing with your life if you’re not watching.

Kevin Costner is outstanding, the action and suspense are amazing and the story of the Dutton family just instantly hooks you in.

It’s without a doubt one of the best shows that I’ve ever seen.

If you haven’t started watching yet, then you absolutely have to. We don’t know when the second season will be released yet, but I can promise you all that I’ll let you know once it is.

It should be an absolutely epic ride for our second journey with the Dutton family.

