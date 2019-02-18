Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Says 3 NFL Teams Might Sign Him

Colin Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made it sound like there’s a very real chance his client will be back in the NFL soon.

The former 49ers quarterback settled his collusion case against the league late last week, and it’s had plenty of people wondering if it means his football career is officially over. Well, according to his high-profile attorney, the door is absolutely not shut on an NFL return. (RELATED: NFL Settles Collusion Lawsuit With Colin Kaepernick)

“I’m gonna make a bold prediction although I’ve been wrong once before on this, I’m gonna make a bold prediction that one of three teams will pick him up,” Geragos said during a recent appearance on CNN, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Should Colin Kaepernick Play In The Alliance Of American Football?)

It’s almost crazy for me to say, but I could see Kaepernick — who infamously refused to stand for the anthem, making a return — too. The terms of his settlement are confidential, but is it beyond crazy to assume he signed it because he thought he’d get signed?

I don’t think so at all. If Kaep truly does want to play, then why would he take any settlement that barred his return to the league? That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

I’ve always thought the chances of his return were somewhere around 0 percent. I’d now put them at about 15 to 20 percent. It’s still not high, but it’s trending in the correct direction for the former 49ers gunslinger.

